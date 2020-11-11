Statesville utility customers can help their neighbors in need

Statesville Utility customers have a simple yet powerful way to share the warmth this winter with neighbors in need.

It’s called Statesville Connects and this voluntary assistance program allows customers to contribute through their monthly utility bills to aid low income families and people in crisis who need help with their utility payments.

Statesville customers can donate in two ways: The Round-Up Program is a new method for contributing that allows the customer to “round up” their bill each month to the next highest dollar amount. Customers can also participate by adding a designated contribution on their monthly bill. Separate donations are also accepted.

The Round-Up program works like this: If the bill is $41.70, the amount would be rounded up to $42 even, and 30 cents would be donated to the Statesville Connects program. Customers who sign up for the program will make a maximum contribution of less than $12 annually.

The city is working with the Salvation Army to screen customers and determine their eligibility for assistance. The program is for Statesville residential utility customers only and qualification is based on requirements set by the Salvation Army. To apply for assistance from Statesville Connects, contact the Salvation Army at 1361 Caldwell St. or 704-872-5623.