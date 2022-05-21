Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of electrical line workers with a completion ceremony on May 19 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, from left are, Joseph Barnwell of Kirkville, N.Y., Cody Barnes of Lenoir, Adam Thomas of Forked River, N.J., Thomas Pannell of Durango, Colo., James Little of Taylorsville, Nicholas Pearson of Morganton and Colin Greene of Maple Shade, N.J.; second row, from left, Quentin Gage Isaac of Maiden, Shamari Ventura of the Virgin Islands, Zachary Herman of Taylorsville, Jack Gibson of Statesville, Hunter Barnette of Troutman, Robert Hinton of Lenoir, Jacob Smith of Wilber, Neb., and Warner Mull of Canton. The next electrical line worker class with available seats begins June 6. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.
Just In
Statesville, Troutman men complete electrical line workers class
- Special to the Record & Landmark
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Arkansas woman died Tuesday night when a tractor-trailer, driven by her boyfriend, ran over her in the parking lot of Lowe’s Distribution o…
A 40-year-old Statesville man was shot and killed and police are investigating the death as a homicide.
A 33-year-old Conover man died Wednesday in a collision between the moped he was operating and a vehicle on Rimrock Road, Harmony.
Five people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Troutman residence Tuesday and found crysta…
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the N.C. 37th Senate District seat with a series of questions about…
The softball coach at Lake Norman High School has been charged with indecent liberties with children after a voice mail concerning a sex act w…
After an extensive national three-month search in partnership with the Altman Initiative Group, the hiring committee assigned by the Downtown …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-7. For more information regarding specific plots of l…
It will be down to two when it comes to the race to see who is the next mayor of Statesville, but residents will have to wait nearly two month…
Two Charlotte men were arrested after being found inside a stolen truck, said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.