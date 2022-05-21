 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Statesville, troutman men complete line wokers class

Statesville, Troutman men complete electrical line workers class

  • Updated
  • 0
lineworkers 5-19-22.jpg
Photo used with permission

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of electrical line workers with a completion ceremony on May 19 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, from left are, Joseph Barnwell of Kirkville, N.Y., Cody Barnes of Lenoir, Adam Thomas of Forked River, N.J., Thomas Pannell of Durango, Colo., James Little of Taylorsville, Nicholas Pearson of Morganton and Colin Greene of Maple Shade, N.J.; second row, from left, Quentin Gage Isaac of Maiden, Shamari Ventura of the Virgin Islands, Zachary Herman of Taylorsville, Jack Gibson of Statesville, Hunter Barnette of Troutman, Robert Hinton of Lenoir, Jacob Smith of Wilber, Neb., and Warner Mull of Canton. The next electrical line worker class with available seats begins June 6. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert