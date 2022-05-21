Statesville, Troutman men complete electrical line workers class

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of electrical line workers with a completion ceremony on May 19 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, from left are, Joseph Barnwell of Kirkville, N.Y., Cody Barnes of Lenoir, Adam Thomas of Forked River, N.J., Thomas Pannell of Durango, Colo., James Little of Taylorsville, Nicholas Pearson of Morganton and Colin Greene of Maple Shade, N.J.; second row, from left, Quentin Gage Isaac of Maiden, Shamari Ventura of the Virgin Islands, Zachary Herman of Taylorsville, Jack Gibson of Statesville, Hunter Barnette of Troutman, Robert Hinton of Lenoir, Jacob Smith of Wilber, Neb., and Warner Mull of Canton. The next electrical line worker class with available seats begins June 6. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.