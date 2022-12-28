Statesville to receive $168,650 for flood mitigation project

About Golden LEAF

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. For more than 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation. The foundation has provided lasting impact to tobacco-dependent, economically distressed and rural areas of the state by helping create 67,000 jobs, more than $720 million in new payrolls and more than 95,000 workers trained or retrained for higher wages. For more information about Golden LEAF and our programs, visit our website at www.goldenleaf.org.