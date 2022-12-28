Statesville to receive $168,650 for flood mitigation project

The city of Statesville was awarded $168,650 from the Golden LEAF Board through the Flood Mitigation Program. The funds will be used by the Stormwater Division to replace and improve the existing and damaged stormwater infrastructure to mitigate flooding and overtopping on the roadway along Lucille Street.
The money awarded to Statesville is part of $5.8 million in funding from the Golden LEAF board of directors awarded to support projects through the SITE Program and $700,000 in funding to support projects through the Open Grants Program. The Golden LEAF Board also awarded $1,336,550 in funding for projects through the Flood Mitigation Program and $113,806 in increased Disaster Recovery Grant Program funding.
“This year, the Golden LEAF Board awarded over $100 million in funding to support job creation and economic investment, agriculture, workforce preparedness, and flood mitigation,” said Don Flow, Golden LEAF board chair. “These projects will help create thousands of jobs, train hundreds of workers, and support dozens of new industrial sites, as well as support communities in being more resilient to flooding. As we reflect on this year’s economic wins, our commitment is to continue to support long-term economic success.”
The Golden LEAF board awarded $1,336,550 in funding to seven projects through the Flood Mitigation Program.
Since 1999, Golden LEAF has funded 2,058 projects totaling $1.2 billion supporting the mission of advancing economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural, tobacco-dependent and economically distressed communities.