The Statesville Recreation & Parks Department, in partnership with the City of Statesville, is set to host its annual Arbor Day celebration on April 15 at the Statesville Soccer Complex at 2012 Simonton Road.

This is a free event for the whole family and features will include tree giveaways, inflatables, kid-friendly activities, local healthy vendors, farmers market booths, arts and crafts merchants, nonprofit merchants, food vendors, entertainment and more.

Touch-A-Truck will be near the first shelter of the Soccer Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include vehicles from the City of Statesville and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Kids can explore a variety of city vehicles including firetrucks, special police vehicles, recycling truck, bucket trucks and many more. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office will have the Bearcat SERT team truck, MRAP large military vehicle and K-9s. City and county employees will assist children as they sit behind the wheel, climb up in the cabs, try on equipment, and even blow a few horns.

There will be a free Fun-K starting at 10 a.m. from the Oak Shelter (middle shelter) of the Soccer Complex.

Runners, walkers, dogs, strollers and everyone else is welcome to participate in this fun event to get people moving. Preregister by visiting the Statesville Recreation & Parks Facebook page or at the event beginning at 9 a.m.

A Shred Truck Event will be held at the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center at 1875 Simonton Road from 10 a.m.to 1 p.m. This free event is hosted by the Statesville Civic Center and Civic & Local Government Federal Credit Unions. There is a limit of three boxes, or 75 pounds of paper, per attendee.