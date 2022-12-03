Statesville theater group to present comedy 'Christmas Belles'

Center Stage Alliance is proud to present its holiday show, “Christmas Belles,” opening this week. Prepare to laugh as the audience is taken back to Fayro, Texas for this Southern-fried, heart-warming Christmas comedy.

A church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control in this farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, vengeful sheep and an Elvis impersonator. Frankie is three weeks overdue with twins, Santa is passing a kidney stone and Twink is in jail. The entire cast of the church program is dropping like flies from food poisoning and Raynerd refuses to “watch over the sheep by night” without pulling his little red wagon. Honey Raye is directing this calamity and must bring it back on the rails to prove herself because Miss Geneva, the ousted director who led the program for the last 27 years, is attempting to take over.

Directed by Mykel Inscore Myers, this cast is returning to the stage to bring the hilarity of these characters back after their debut with Center Stage Alliance’s Dearly Beloved in November 2021.

The shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 through Dec. 10 and next weekend Dec. 15 through 17. Advanced tickets are highly recommended, as shows are expected to sell out. The Dec. 10 show is sold out. Cost is $16 on the website, www.centerstagealliance.org, or $20 at the door, if seats are available. The show will be held at New Salem United Methodist Church, located at 155 New Salem Road, Statesville.

“Christmas Belles” would not be possible without the support of show sponsors Griffin Insurance, Simply Southern Smiles, Iredell Health System, Sir Speedy, and many others.

Center Stage Alliance, a newly formed 501c3 community theatre group focused on youth education and community theatre, has a mission to create and unite through the arts. According to their website, “Center Stage Alliance is bringing our youth and the arts together, expanding knowledge in each area and creating quality group performances, projects, and shows for our community. Students receive professional training in the arts and learn we can focus on individual growth while simultaneously working, united, towards a greater cause.”