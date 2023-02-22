The streets of Statesville are alive with “The Sound of Music.”

Rehearsals are underway as Center Stage Alliance prepares for this beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein classic which will open March 16 at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School.

“The Sound of Music” will feature a cast of adults and children from Statesville and surrounding areas.

Joining the cast is professional actor Mike McColl, who was raised in North Carolina. While McColl has called Los Angeles home for the past 25 years, strong family ties keep him connected to Iredell County and Center Stage Alliance — his cousin, Josh Myers, is directing this production, and Myers and his wife, Mykel, founded the company in 2020.

Performing in the role of Capt. Georg von Trapp, McColl stands center stage with an impressive ensemble cast in this timeless classic which reminds us that hope can exist even in the most trying of times.

McColl moved to L.A. in 1996 to study acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and has worked on-screen, stage and microphone ever since.

Recent television credits include recurring roles on Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” as well as guest-star appearances on TNT’s “Animal Kingdom” and Showtime’s “Shameless.” He also plays redneck carny Ricky Joe in the soon-to-be-released movie “Rumble Through the Dark,” starring Aaron Eckhart and Bella Thorne. Some Los Angeles stage credits include “Firemen” and “American Falls” (Echo Theatre Co.), “Flu Season” and “Fathers and Sons” (Circle X). He has been the promo/trailer voice for countless television shows and movies, including Paramount Network’s mega-hit “Yellowstone” and ABC’s long-running hit, “The Bachelor.”

McColl is thrilled to be working with Center Stage Alliance under the direction of Josh Myers, music director Lisa Matthews, and choreographer Jatana Stevenson.

“We are elated to have Mike in ‘The Sound of Music’,” said Center Stage Alliance President Mykel Myers. “He and his wife, Gwyn, have been a trusted and valuable resource for our company since its inception, and will continue to mentor in every aspect of the organization.

“They will also be an instrumental part of our educational team, leading in the classroom and onstage. They will perform these leadership roles remotely from California when necessary and in person when possible.”

“My wife and I have a deep and abiding love for the theatre and are excited about being a part of the Center Stage Alliance family,” McColl said. “I wish I’d had a community theatre like this when I was a kid. It’s the kind of thing that can have a profound and positive impact on not just those involved directly, but on audiences and the community as a whole. I’m glad to see that there’s great support from local folks already and hope that will continue to grow.

“I’ve always wanted to play the role of Capt. von Trapp and work on a show with my cousin Josh,” he added “The timing was right and I think the production is going to be terrific!”

“Mike and I have always had a relationship more like brotherhood, and he’s been a role model for years. We’ve been wanting to work on a project together since I graduated from film school 22 years ago. Anytime he’s home, we spend hours talking about film, theatre, art and music,” said Josh Myers. “Soon after we announced auditions for “The Sound of Music,” he asked if he could submit a video audition for the role of The Captain. I was beside myself with surprise and excitement. What didn’t surprise me was how good his audition videos were, or how impressed the rest of the panel was when we watched them together. His support and guidance have helped Mykel and I through our entire theatre career, and his counsel was foundational in our development of the idea for Center Stage Alliance. His trust and faith in my vision have buttressed my confidence and drive to lead this whole team to somewhere fresh and honest with this well-known material.”

McColl stars alongside Ashley Gardner, who plays Maria Rainer, Tennille Sherrill as Mother Abbess, and many others.

“I feel like a director’s most important job is choosing the right people for the project. I couldn’t be more proud of the production team that I’ve gathered, and this entire cast seems like a gift. This local talent blows my mind nightly at rehearsals. There are plenty of times where you’d be hard pressed to pick out the pro from the first timers — they have all risen to the occasion and show up prepared and ready to work,” said Josh Myers. “I’ve experienced goosebumps many times, tears a few times and goofy, awestruck smiles more times than I can count. I fall in love with this cast anew at each rehearsal. We look forward to introducing these talented cast members, and more, as the show’s opening approaches. Be sure to look for your friends and neighbors!”

Follow rehearsals and progress on the Center Stage Alliance Facebook and Instagram page.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on March 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, and at 3:30 p.m. on March 19. Tickets are available in advance online for $16 or at the door for $20. To purchase tickets online, visit www.centerstagealliance.org.

Show sponsors include Griffin Insurance, Simply Southern Smiles, Iredell Health System, Sir Speedy, the Iredell Arts Council, the North Carolina Arts Council, The United Way of Iredell County, and many others.

About Center Stage Alliance

Center Stage Alliance, a newly formed 501©(3) community theater group focused on youth education and community theater, has a mission to create and unite through the arts. Center Stage Alliance aims to bring youth and the arts together, expanding knowledge in each area and creating quality group performances, projects and shows for the community. Students receive professional training in the arts and learn to focus on individual growth while simultaneously working, united, toward a greater cause. Learn more at centerstagealliance.org.