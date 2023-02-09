Ella Sinclaire Singleton was selected as the winner of an essay contest sponsored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Although Singleton attends University Christian High School in Hickory and was selected by the Hickory John Hoyle DAR Chapter, she lives in Statesville.

Singleton was selected as the winner of the NSDAR annual Patriot of the American Revolution high school essay contest. The topic of this year’s contest, open to grades 9-12, was in honor of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the country’s government.

Students were to select a figure from the era of the American Revolution (1773-1783) and discuss how he or she influenced the course of the American Revolution, who he or she was and his/her contribution to the founding of a new nation.

The figure could be any person, whether a well-known figure or an everyday man, woman or child who supported the Revolution in ways large or small.

Singleton chose to write about one of her own ancestors whose family became very well known in the Catawba Valley area. Conrad Yoder, her ancestor, was too old to fight, but he did provide much-needed supplies to support the troops. He was a close friend of Henry Weidner and the Yoder and Weidner families were both huge supporters of the American Patriot cause and were leaders within the community in building up the area for generations following.

Singleton is a junior at University Christian High School in Hickory. In addition to her loves of literature and history, she is an avid horse lover and rides several times a week.

John Hoyle Chapter members were happy to have the opportunity to entertain Ella, her father, and her grandmother at its Feb. 1 monthly meeting at the Lake Hickory Country Club in Hickory. She was presented with a medal, a certificate and a small monetary award for her essay.