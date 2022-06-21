Statesville takes step toward of addressing sidewalks in city

It was on the agenda for Statesville’s city council meeting on Monday night, but Cookie Messick made sure the need for adding and maintaining the city’s sidewalks wasn’t lost on anyone.

With a lack of a sidewalk along Stockton Street, she said she has to maneuver her wheelchair into traffic.

“I literally have to go into the street to go to the drugstore, at Walgreen’s,” she said. “I’m asking the city council and the mayor to vote on having a sidewalk put down there, to keep me off the street. I’ve almost been hit by personal vehicles, police cars, the sheriff’s department, and one actually told me to get out of the street with the chair, and get in the grass.”

She said there was no way she could do that without risking falling out of her wheelchair. She said whether she goes with or against the flow of traffic, she has put herself in danger over the past 12 years and wanted something done.

While the city didn’t commit to the funding for the projects, the council indicated it wishes to move forward while funding for the projects is made clearer.

Assistant City Manager Scott Harrell said that the city’s staff had been surveying where sidewalks were needed before prioritizing them to rank which were needed most for pedestrians.

Messick’s street is one of them.

The staff has developed cost estimates for the 12 highest-rated projects, which totaled $946,000. A list of those projects, their cost estimates, and a map of their locations were included with this request. The top two were Alexander Street from Deaton Street to Nursery Lane and Stockton Street from Holland Drive to Brookdale Avenue.

Harrell said the city would begin the process of taking bids on the top projects to get a clearer picture of cost and hopes to bring those bids to the council by early August.

The current city budget sets aside $50,000 for sidewalk maintenance and repairs. The city said while its funds can be used on occasion, the staff anticipates constructing most of these sidewalk projects via construction contracts. The assistant city manager said while there will need to be an influx of funds to get started, there will be a discussion on what amount needs to be set aside yearly for projects.

Harrell said while the staff has gathered their own information on where sidewalks are needed, the list isn’t set in stone and welcomes the public to share information on where else sidewalk improvements may be needed.

Other agenda items

Warehouse/Operations Center: Contractors can now submit bids for the opening phases of construction of the city’s planned Warehouse/Operations Center.

While initially projected to cost $22,994,956 for Phases 1 and 2, the IBI Group’s Steve Lenderman cautioned supply chain issues and inflation would increase that cost.

The city was updated that IBI Group was nearing completion of design documents for Phases 1 and 2 of the Warehouse/Operations Center project. The next step has the design being submitted for the city, and rezoning changes.

Phase 1 consists of land acquisition, demolition and clearing of the fire training facility, installation of stormwater control measures and other prep work for subsequent phases of the project.

Phase 2 includes the construction of new facilities for Electric Utilities and Fleet Maintenance.

Project Spark: A public hearing for an economic development incentive grant to Project Spark for a capital investment of $38,000,000 by Dec. 31. The total incentive grant would be up to $426,226 (or $85,245 a year) over five years based on 80% of the real property and 50% of the tangible personal property taxes paid.

DENSO would benefit from the incentive and it said it was needed as it tries to answer the demand for “smart” DC motors for electric vehicles.

Wall Street annexation: The city annexed property in an application submitted by SL Statesville LLC on behalf of multiple property owners. The total acreage of the property proposed for annexation is approximately 306.32 acres, which includes approximately 18.89 acres in one parcel.

The parcels are currently in a combination of wooded and agricultural use, but would be changed to light industrial use.

No one spoke at the public hearing and it was quickly passed by a unanimous vote.

Economic Development Discretionary Grant Policy: The city received an updated “Economic Development Discretionary Grant Policy” and a new “Industrial Development Grant Policy” for consideration and adoption that is said to streamline how the city and Iredell EDC handle incentive policy.

The motion passed unanimously.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed together with a consent vote.

Parking tickets: The city wrote off approximately $3,490 in parking tickets and late penalty fees for parking tickets.

Utility bills: Council approves the semi-annual write-off of approximately $223,005.83 in utility accounts.

Statesville Convention and Visitors Bureau: Approved the 2022-23 budget ordinance for the Statesville Convention and Visitors Bureau in the amount of $354,775 in total revenues and appropriations was voted on for adoption by the bureau’s board of directors on May 17.

Community Resource Coordinator: A grant award from the Iredell County Community Foundations/Foundations for the Carolinas of $5,500 for community training opportunities to be facilitated by the community resource coordinator.

Purchasing Policy/Micro-purchase threshold: Uniform Guidance thresholds were revised on Aug. 13, 2020, to $0 if not authorized.

Water and Sewer Capital Fund: Budget was amended to increase by $1.5 million after the staff’s estimates for the Water and Sewer System Development Fees revenue were exceeded.

Annexations: Two public hearings were set for July 18 regarding the annexation of property near Doosan Bobcat in one request and involving the Davis & Davis Buffalo Properties in the other. The second reading of a motion to annex Helmsman Homes LLC Properties was heard.

Statesville Police: Received grant funding from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) for year three that will provide 70% funding for fiscal year Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023, for salaries and travel/training for two officers in the amount of $92,406 with a 30% match provided by the city of Statesville in the amount of $39,603 and approve a resolution along with the agreement of conditions to accept the GHSP grant.

Electric Department: Electric Department staff to enter into a Line Crew Labor Contract with Utility Partners of America with an initial purchase order amount of $300,000.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.