Statesville take step toward preserving historically Black neighborhood

There are 38 places in Statesville listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but only one that can be said definitively preserve Black history in the city. That could soon change if a group of residents are successful in their efforts to add areas along Garfield Street and Green Street, which were home to important buildings and people in Statesville’s Black community.

“Statesville has six historic districts, 38 landmarks, so joining the one we are so loved to, Mount Pleasant, we are going to add these five more, so we’re quite proud of this,” Dr. Lisa Mozer said.

Mozer, who has spearheaded the efforts, was acknowledged along with others at the Statesville City Council meeting Monday.

In a proclamation, Mayor Costi Kutteh noted the city’s history and the role Black residents played in it. With former schools, homes of influential members of the community, and the city’s oldest Black cemetery, the mayor said the area had greatly enriched the city’s history from the time of Jim Crow segregation to the present.

“This is only the beginning because there are so many things we want to do, but in closing, I want to say thank you very much,” Mozer said.

Kutteh applauded the residents and Mozer, who had pushed the city toward the goal of historical preservation. He also said as a graduate of Statesville High School during the time of integration, he had learned some of the stories about Morningside and other locations that are part of the application from his then-new classmates, some of whom would become friends in later years.

“It’s not like this is something from the distant past that nobody had ever heard of,” Kutteh said.

The city said that it has been looking into the feasibility of creating the city’s first African American historic district, but with Kutteh’s official endorsement of the efforts Monday night, it is one step closer to reality. There are still hurdles to clear as application is submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office, but Monday marked the movement from a conversation to official consideration.

The city said residents along with Marci Sigmon, Statesville planner and historic properties staff liaison, submitted the application to the state for approval to continue the next steps in seeking placement of the Garfield and Green Street Area on the National Register of Historic Places.

If approved by the state office, the process for national recognition soon follows, with the significance being that the National Register of Historic Places is the official list of U.S. sites worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America’s historic, architectural and archeological resources.

The areas in Statesville outlined in the mayor’s proclamation include:

Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church, 537 S. Center St. Established around 1868, it is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The home of Dr. Robert S. Holliday, a prominent African American physician from 1906 to 1966, and Mary Charlton Holliday, the director of African American schools in Iredell County from 1915 to 1956, at 241 Garfield St.

The site of The Billingsley Memorial Academy, built in 1905 on South Green Street. The school served the first generation of African Americans living in Statesville outside of enslavement after the Civil War.

The site of Morningside Academy at Green Street and Garfield Street. Begun as a two-room framed building known as the Colored Free School on South Green Street, it grew to become Morningside High School, built in 1942 and integrated in 1968.

Green Street Cemetery, the oldest African American cemetery in Statesville.

