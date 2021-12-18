 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville students graduate from Truck Driver Training at CCCC&TI
0 Comments
alert top story

Statesville students graduate from Truck Driver Training at CCCC&TI

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Students from Statesville were among the recent graduates of the Truck Driving Training classes at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gavyn Alexander, Dillon Carlton and Ryan Marsh, all of Statesville, were among the graduates.

CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Buncombe, Caldwell, Gaston, Halifax, Haywood, Rowan, Rutherford, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. The next Truck Driver Training classes in Hudson with available seats are scheduled for Jan. 24 to May 11, meeting Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and March 15 to May 18, meeting Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, call 828-726-2380 or visit www.cccti.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert