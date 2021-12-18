Statesville students graduate from Truck Driver Training at CCCC&TI

CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Buncombe, Caldwell, Gaston, Halifax, Haywood, Rowan, Rutherford, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. The next Truck Driver Training classes in Hudson with available seats are scheduled for Jan. 24 to May 11, meeting Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and March 15 to May 18, meeting Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, call 828-726-2380 or visit www.cccti.edu.