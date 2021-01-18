Statesville student awarded creative writing scholarship

Appalachian State University’s Zöe Benfield, a senior from Statesville who is majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing, has been awarded App State’s Rogers and Janice Whitener Scholarship for the spring 2021 semester.

The scholarship, created by and named in honor of the late Rogers Whitener and Janice Whitener, is awarded based on financial need, performance in creative writing for a majoring student and active, positive citizenship in all courses, including those in creative writing.

Benfield, who is in the Department of English’s honors program, said the $1,225 in scholarship funding she received will ease some of her concerns associated with being a nontraditional student pursuing her bachelor’s degree.

“I knew this scholarship would be helpful to me because, at nearly 25 years old, I am technically a nontraditional student. I have a wife and a mortgage, so I am in a different stage of life than most seniors I have as classmates,” Benfield said.

Outside the classroom, Benfield works as the associate editor of The Peel Literature and Arts Review, an on-campus, student-run literary magazine.