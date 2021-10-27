Statesville Story Stroll to feature 'The Leaf Thief'

The streets of Downtown Statesville tell a story in more ways than one. This month they’re telling the story of "The Leaf Thief."
As part of a collaboration between the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children and the city of Statesville, pages of a children’s story book have been placed in the windows of participating downtown businesses. Conceived as a way to inspire parents and families to take young children outdoors to enjoy reading stories together, Statesville Story Stroll helps build children’s interest in reading while encouraging healthy outdoor activity for children and their caregivers.
“The Statesville Story Stroll creates an opportunity for residents to spend time outdoors and enjoy quality time with their loved ones, while providing a free activity that encourages residents to shop and eat local,” Peyton Barrows, literacy program coordinator, said.
The Story Stroll’s first book, "The Leaf Thief," written by Alice Hemming and illustrated by Nicola Slater, will be on display today through Nov. 30. This story is perfect for fall as it teaches children about adapting to change and will take them on a quest to find the real Leaf Thief.
The interactions that young children have with literacy materials such as books, paper and crayons and with the adults in their lives are the building blocks for language, reading and writing development.
“We are really excited about the opportunity to bring an interactive reading experience to the community,” Sydney Taylor, community education and public awareness coordinator, said. “Our hopes are that the simple joy brought by a nice outdoor walk with family, while reading a children’s book, will help foster early literacy, family engagement and community connections.”
When children complete the Story Stroll, they are encouraged to complete a fall-themed scavenger hunt and head to the Iredell County Public Library to pick up their prize from the Youth Services Department.
The Partnership for Young Children thanks the city of Statesville, Downtown Statesville, the Iredell County Public Library, and all participating businesses for their involvement and partnership in this project.
For a list and map of participating businesses, visit: https://www.iredellsmartstart.org/statesville-story-stroll. For questions or more information about the Statesville Story Stroll, contact Barrows at pbarrows@icpyc.org or 704-878-9980.