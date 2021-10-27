Statesville Story Stroll to feature 'The Leaf Thief'

The streets of Downtown Statesville tell a story in more ways than one. This month they’re telling the story of "The Leaf Thief."

As part of a collaboration between the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children and the city of Statesville, pages of a children’s story book have been placed in the windows of participating downtown businesses. Conceived as a way to inspire parents and families to take young children outdoors to enjoy reading stories together, Statesville Story Stroll helps build children’s interest in reading while encouraging healthy outdoor activity for children and their caregivers.

“The Statesville Story Stroll creates an opportunity for residents to spend time outdoors and enjoy quality time with their loved ones, while providing a free activity that encourages residents to shop and eat local,” Peyton Barrows, literacy program coordinator, said.

The Story Stroll’s first book, "The Leaf Thief," written by Alice Hemming and illustrated by Nicola Slater, will be on display today through Nov. 30. This story is perfect for fall as it teaches children about adapting to change and will take them on a quest to find the real Leaf Thief.

