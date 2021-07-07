Statesville still looking for answers after shootings

From City Hall and to every part of the city, residents of Statesville are asking themselves and the city’s leadership what can be done in the wake of several shootings, including one that took the life of Ah’Miyahh Howell and injured two other children.
Councilwoman Doris Allison and Councilman Frederick Foster, both of who represent most of South Statesville, said last week that they hope that people stand up and let their neighbors and the rest of the city government know what needs to be done. Both see the problem as a complex one that will need a united effort on many fronts and one that needs to be more than words.
“Saying it on TV is one thing, but hold us accountable because we need accountability from the citizens and from the city. We have to make this as one, we can’t make this an isolated issue,” Allison said. “We don’t want this child leaving us to be in vain.”
While there isn’t a single solution that can solve the problems the community faces, Allison said, Statesville needs to provide more safe places for children as well as access to resources for people who need them on the south side of the city and elsewhere.
Allison and Eric Heaggans, the director of the Bentley Center, held a community meeting Monday that had roughly 60 people attend. They were clearly motivated to see the community change.
Statesville Police Chief David Addison said Tuesday morning during his appearance on WAME that one of his takeaways from a community meeting at the Bentley Center was residents feeling of “Let’s not talk, and let’s do,” in regards to what’s next for Statesville, particularly the south side.
However, before last week, getting people to come to community meetings or other events hasn’t been an easy task. Convincing the rest of the city, whether it’s the City Council or other residents, can be difficult. Foster said only three people showed up at a community meeting last month with the Statesville Police Department.
But Allison said those in South Statesville have to be ready for change and let the City Council at large know what they want and need in their part of the city. Members know that while they can make their voices be heard on the council, it will take more than the two of them to create a substantial change.
“We’ve been on the back burner too long,” Foster said. “Every time we turn around and want to do something, it’s an issue with money.”
However, Allison and Foster are hopeful that recent events can motivate Statesville’s residents and leadership to play a role in changing the plight of those living south of Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
But the list of needs is long and often interlinked. Economic development could spur change, but many city officials said that it’s hard to find businesses that want to locate there due to ongoing issues with poverty.
From Allison to Addison to almost anyone with a voice, one issue brought up is that there is little to do for children and adults, which makes the area susceptible to crime.
The issue continues to compound. At a meeting earlier this year, Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James pointed out that test scores are often linked to the income of parents and guardians, and Statesville is no different.
What it takes to kick-start change is what everyone seems to be searching for.
Speaking out
The south side’s City Council members aren’t the only ones looking for that, as a group of residents met with City Manager Ron Smith last week.
Jacobi Gray, a teacher with the Success Institute Charter School in Statesville, was vocal in the meeting about his and others’ frustrations with the lack of progress in South Statesville.
While crime is a major concern for that part of the city, Addison said last year that the police department can’t be expected to fix the underlying issues and that will take the city as a whole acting.
Gray echoed that sentiment last week, saying the police department isn’t the answer when it comes to many of the issues in that part of town. He and others repeatedly asked Smith what programs, resources and improvements can be made in the short term and the long term.
“Every agency that serves these kids, whether it be the city, county or the school system, needs to all get around the table and come up with a uniform solution,” Gray said. “We need a meeting of the minds. It’s going to take all of this to fix this.”
Everything from mentoring programs, cameras and tougher regulations for housing to simply asking the city to do a better job of maintaining what is already there was brought up at the meeting. While Smith was listening and taking notes, he said that getting the City Council on board would be needed for any policy changes. Smith said the discussions have been going on since he became city manager, but that only seemed to remind those at the meetings how slow change has been.
But the distrust in the city’s leaders to come through with changes had many skeptical of what might change. Still, they were hoping for things to be different this time as the city looks once again to address some of the long-term issues that they believe are continually overlooked.
“We’re not asking for handouts. We’re asking for you to do better and for there to be more visibility,” Vaughn Jones, a concerned resident, said.
Making change happen
Making those changes happen can’t happen soon enough for Statesville residents and those concerned with its future. The problems in South Statesville are all of the city’s problem, Brian Summers said.
“The problem on the south side is a problem for all of Statesville,” he said. “If a part of the city is neglected, then the entire city is neglected. You don’t have the fullness of citizenship if the same amount of services and resources that are available in other areas aren’t applied there. That doesn’t always mean money.”
The former congressional staffer runs the Sidewalk Institute, a Statesville-centric civic advocacy organization he started this year. Summers, who has been outspoken about local government in recent months, said it’s not just the city and county governments’ duty to change things; residents and businesses can do their parts as well.
Summers highlighted the housing issues and the economic situations for those in that part of town and how he believes the city doesn’t treat residents there with the same amount of attention other areas receive. While no part of Statesville is perfect, he said, the greater concentration is in South Statesville.
“A lot of things looking around south Statesville has to change,” Summers said. “It’s got to be public and private partnerships together.”
Whether it was others choosing to do business with landowners renting substandard housing or changing regulations for code enforcement issues, Summers said housing was one of the more obvious issues that could be addressed. He said consumer protections for renters could help improve the quality of living situations.
He said the matters at hand are complex, but it’s still on all of the city’s leadership to do something.
“It’s up to who is on our council and in our leadership. It’s not always the money. You change policy, you change attitudes. I think each one of them should understand how a whole part of the city has been neglected. It may be a long-standing issue, but now you’re on the watch.”
