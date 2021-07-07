Statesville still looking for answers after shootings

“Every agency that serves these kids, whether it be the city, county or the school system, needs to all get around the table and come up with a uniform solution,” Gray said. “We need a meeting of the minds. It’s going to take all of this to fix this.”

Everything from mentoring programs, cameras and tougher regulations for housing to simply asking the city to do a better job of maintaining what is already there was brought up at the meeting. While Smith was listening and taking notes, he said that getting the City Council on board would be needed for any policy changes. Smith said the discussions have been going on since he became city manager, but that only seemed to remind those at the meetings how slow change has been.

But the distrust in the city’s leaders to come through with changes had many skeptical of what might change. Still, they were hoping for things to be different this time as the city looks once again to address some of the long-term issues that they believe are continually overlooked.

“We’re not asking for handouts. We’re asking for you to do better and for there to be more visibility,” Vaughn Jones, a concerned resident, said.

Making change happen