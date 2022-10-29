Statesville Soccer Complex became fields of screams and treats

Statesville’s Soccer Complex became fields of screams — well, maybe more of just fields of candy and other treats as the city hosted Trick or Treat on the Greenway on Friday night.

The event attracted hundreds of costumed trick-or-treaters, as well as their parents, as they kicked off the weekend confectionary goodness handed out by the Statesville Fire Department, the Statesville Police Department, the city, and a number of community organizations.

Along with the candy, autumnal-themed games of pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin bowling and cornhole were ready to be played, as well as inflatables set up for children to bounce, slide down, and crawl through.

Trick-or-treaters in Statesville will have another chance to load up their goodie bags as Downtown Statesville hosts its Downtown Trick or Treat at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Participating downtown businesses and organizations will have posters to show they are taking part. According to Downtown Statesville, the annual event has brought in more than 1,500 children downtown in past years.