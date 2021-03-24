Statesville Skateland now closed to the public

You can’t roll into Statesville Skateland anymore, at least not without an appointment.

The skating rink announced on Facebook that it was now closed to the public, stating it was “Due to the increased blatant disrespect and Racial and Confrontational views of our patrons” in a longer statement from the business.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statesville Skateland didn’t respond to multiple requests for more information.

The post on Facebook said the business has been a Christian-family owned and operated, community facility for more than 40 years but said it was in their and the community’s best interest to close to the public.

“Unfortunately, with the increasing tensions in our diverse community and the world we must consider the safety and wellbeing of ALL our fellow community members who we serve. We will remain closed to the Public until the world can come together and stop this Nonsense,” the business said in a post. “Statesville Skateland never has and never will tolerate any type of Racial, Social, Political or Economic differences.”

Statesville Skateland said it will honor all parties that have been booked until June.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.