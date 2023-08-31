Two Statesville siblings have many musical accomplishments to make the community proud. Alex and Piper Palmer are members of the Winston-Salem Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Western Avenue Baptist Church Celebration Orchestra and the Studio3 String Orchestra and Studio3 Fiddle Club in Taylorsville.

Alex Palmer, 16, is a Statesville student enrolled at Mitchell Community College. He has studied with many professional bassists from symphonies in Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. His accomplishments include winning seats at the 2023 Brevard Music Center Summer Institute — High School Orchestra Division, the 2023 Southeast Honors Strings Festival, the 2023 ASTA All-State Orchestra, and the Advanced Orchestra at the 2023 summer festival At First Sight in Collegedale, Tennessee. In 2023, he won a scholarship from Performing Arts Live in Iredell County. Alex plans to continue learning and growing as a musician, pursuing a college degree and a professional orchestra position.

Piper Palmer is a 13-year-old resident of Statesville. She is a cello student of Dr. Ryane Dunnagan in Winston-Salem. Her accomplishments include winning seats at the 2023 ASTA All-State Orchestra and the Advanced Orchestra at the 2023 summer festival At First Sight in Collegedale, Tennessee. She was also named principal cellist in the UNCG Summer Music Camp 2023 Junior Orchestra. In 2023, she won a scholarship from Performing Arts Live in Iredell County. Piper plans to someday earn a music degree and have a lifelong career in music performance and education as a member of a professional orchestra.