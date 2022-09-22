Statesville shooting suspects apprehended after chase that ended in Charlotte

A shooting in Statesville led to a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies before the suspects were apprehended in Charlotte.

Jaheim Tavares Vandive and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell, both of Charlotte, were taken into custody and brought back to Iredell County after the pursuit.

Both were interviewed and then taken to the Iredell County Jail. Statesville police said charges are forthcoming on both after consulting with the District Attorney’s Office.

The Statesville Police Department received a call in reference to a person who had been shot in the 300 block of Vernon Lane on Thursday and patrol units soon arrived on the scene. They located a person in the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to police. After rendering aid, the person was able to give a description of the suspect and vehicle. Criminal investigations personnel arrived on the scene to gather evidence and speak to witnesses.

Soon after, the Iredell County Sherriff’s Office became involved as the suspect vehicle was spotted and the pursuit followed down Interstate 77 and ultimately ended in Charlotte when the vehicle wrecked. The two were apprehended after a foot chase, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said a gun was dropped out of the vehicle during the chase. Statesville police said that the handgun, which is suspected of being used in the shooting, was recovered.

According to the Sheriff's Office's mobile app, Vandive is behind held without bond on charges of fleeing arrest, aggressive driving, speeding, and an expired plate. driving while license revoked, resisting and delaying a public officer, lane change violation, and failure to stop at sign/red light.