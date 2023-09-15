The Statesville Community Appearance Commission announced the unveiling of two sculptures at the Statesville Sculpture Garden. These pieces, created by acclaimed sculptor Wayne Vaughn of Graham, promise to captivate the hearts and minds of art enthusiasts and the community alike.

The Statesville Sculpture Garden, a cherished hub of artistic expression in the city, continues to grow with the addition of these sculptures:

”LaFemme” — Painted Steel; Dimensions: 70”x20”x30”

”Tree of Life” — Painted Steel (Set of two); Dimensions (each): 5’x3’x8’

Vaughn’s artistic prowess and attention to detail are evident in every inch of his work, making him a celebrated figure in the world of sculpture. “LaFemme” and “Tree of Life” showcase his ability to meld form, emotion, and texture into sculptures that evoke a sense of wonder and contemplation.

For those interested in acquiring one of these remarkable sculptures, “LaFemme” is available for purchase at $13,000, and “Tree of Life” is offered as a set of two for $8,750 each.

“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional sculptures by Wayne Vaughn to the Statesville Sculpture Garden,” said Ann Speaks, chairperson of the Statesville Community Appearance Commission. “These pieces will undoubtedly enrich our city’s cultural landscape and provide a source of inspiration for years to come.”

For more information about the Statesville Sculpture Garden and the sculptures,visit https://www.statesvillenc.net/statesville-community-appearance-commission.