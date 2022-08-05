Statesville Scouts take part in 10-day adventure trek in New Mexico

Four Scouts from Troop 1314 at Broad Street United Methodist Church traveled to the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico, for a 10-day high adventure trek.

During their trek, the Scouts hiked around 100 miles, reaching elevations of 11,700 feet. Scouts also experienced cool desert temperatures in the low 40s at night and daytime temperatures in the mid 70s, along with a couple of hail storms. These Scouts also had opportunities to try black powder rifle shooting, archery and fly fishing.

Their Scoutmaster Chris Russle said, “To say we are proud of these ladies is an understatement. They are part of the core of leadership at Troop 1314."