Todd Carver, District 7 Chairman from Iredell Statesville Schools, came out to meet with the Arrow of Light Den and Pack 607. He is a retired Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy and helped fulfill one of the Arrow of Light den’s rank requirements, rule of law. He also answered questions from other Scouts in Pack 607, helping them fulfill their requirements of speaking about issues in their community. Pack 607 is chartered by Concord Presbyterian Church in Statesville.