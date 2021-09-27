Statesville scouts help make New Salem Road cleaner
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Statesville Police Department early Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. …
- Updated
A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Statesville man in connection with an investigation into a report of child pornography.
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported several arrests as a result of recent narcotics investigations, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
A Statesville woman is accused of stealing more than $3,500 in jewelry from her workplace, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a ne…
Statesville took a step toward quieting down trucks as they come through the city at Monday’s city council meeting.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 12-18.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
- Updated
A South Iredell High School student has been charged with one felony count of false report of mass violence on educational property.
- Updated
There’s no question that the Raider Meet at North Iredell High School was a competition, but it was also a test of the JROTC cadets as they ta…