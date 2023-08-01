A few Boy Scouts from Troop 363 at New Salem United Methodist Church had the opportunity to attend the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia as part of a group of 40 scouts from across the piedmont area. The National Jamboree was held July 19-28 and was attended by approximately 15,000 participants. These young men from Troop 363, experienced a host of outdoor sporting activities, whitewater rafting, STEM, conservation education, a variety of religious services, complete a service project, merit badge opportunities, meeting literally, thousands of other Scouts who visited their campsite to try Cheerwine and Sun Drop, walked countless miles and, of course, patch trading.