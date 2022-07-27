 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville scouts earn awards at Camp Bud Schiele

  • Updated
Scouts from Troop 363 at New Salem United Methodist Church traveled to Camp Bud Schiele in Rutherford last week.

During the week, the Scouts had the opportunity to earn merit badges, compete in individual and team skill challenges, and try out activities such as shooting and numerous aquatic sports and even mountain boarding.

The troop earned first-place honors in the stretcher assembly/carry race, swim relay, chess tournament and Scoutmaster dive competition and a third-place finish in the canoe race.

Troop 363 also fulfilled all necessary requirements to earn the Honor Unit Award.

