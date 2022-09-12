Statesville Scouts conduct flag ceremony, help clean up in busy weekend

Scout Troop 363 and local Scout leaders had a busy weekend Saturday and Sunday.

Scouts honored the American flag with a ceremony Sunday at Society Baptist Church. They lowered a worn flag and raised a new one at the church.

On Saturday, the Scouts helped with a church workday at New Salem United Methodist Church.

And while the Scouts were helping with cleaning, the leaders took part in a CPR/first aid course instructor by Assistant Scoutmaster Jason Wilson. Seven area Scout leaders, including three from Troop 363, took part.