 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Statesville Scouts conduct flag ceremony, help clean up in busy weekend

  • 0

Scout Troop 363 and local Scout leaders had a busy weekend Saturday and Sunday.

Scouts honored the American flag with a ceremony Sunday at Society Baptist Church. They lowered a worn flag and raised a new one at the church.

On Saturday, the Scouts helped with a church workday at New Salem United Methodist Church.

And while the Scouts were helping with cleaning, the leaders took part in a CPR/first aid course instructor by Assistant Scoutmaster Jason Wilson. Seven area Scout leaders, including three from Troop 363, took part.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth II's former bagpiper pays tribute

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert