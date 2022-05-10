 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
Statesville Scouts clean up trails at state park

Statesville Scouts clean up trails at Lake Norman State Park

  • Updated
  • 0

Scouts from Pack 607 and Troop 1607, which are chartered by Concord Presbyterian Church in Statesville, participated in a worldwide Scouting event called Scouts Trash the Trash Day. They followed the outdoor code and picked up trash along one of the trails at Lake Norman State Park.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study: Climate change could cause birds to starve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert