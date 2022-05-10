Scouts from Pack 607 and Troop 1607, which are chartered by Concord Presbyterian Church in Statesville, participated in a worldwide Scouting event called Scouts Trash the Trash Day. They followed the outdoor code and picked up trash along one of the trails at Lake Norman State Park.
Statesville Scouts clean up trails at Lake Norman State Park
