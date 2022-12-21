 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Statesville Record & Landmark is partnering with Randy Marion of Statesville who are sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Statesville scout receives Medal of Honor

  • 0
Leela.jpg

Leela Church received the Girl Scouts Medal of Honor.

 Photo used with permission

A Statesville girl received an award for her lifesaving efforts.

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont awarded Leela Church of Statesville with the Medal of Honor. In December 2021, Church attempted to save her older brother’s life after an ATV accident at her home. Her quick reaction and steady presence after the accident was critical in helping her brother until medical crews arrived on the scene.

The Medal of Honor can be given to a Girl Scout after saving a life or attempting to save a life without risk to their own. Lifesaving awards are national awards that have always been a part of the Girl Scout movement and are reserved for its members who have performed heroic acts beyond the degree of maturity and training to be expected at their age.

Training in health and safety is inherent in the Girl Scout program. Girl Scout leaders and volunteers teach girls proper instruction in how to take care of themselves and others in emergencies. Girls in turn learn to be resourceful, skilled and competent in situations where others may need their help.

People are also reading…

“Leela, in performing CPR during the aftermath of her brother’s tragic ATV accident, lived up to that expectation to an extraordinary degree. She is a testament to the highest principles of the Girl Scout Promise and Law and embodies what it means to be a girl of courage, confidence and character who makes the world a better place,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of the Girl Scout council. “As our founder, Juliette Gordon Low, once said: ‘(Girl) Scouting rises within you and inspires you to put forth your best.’ Leela’s actions reflect the truth of Juliette’s words, and we are proud to recognize her and join her and her family in honoring the memory of your brother, Dawson.”

Church is a Girl Scout Cadette and member of Girl Scout Troop 12965. She is the daughter of Allen and Karen Church, of Statesville.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We Are Girl Scouts: Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit www.girlscouts.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert