Statesville scout receives Medal of Honor

A Statesville girl received an award for her lifesaving efforts.

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont awarded Leela Church of Statesville with the Medal of Honor. In December 2021, Church attempted to save her older brother’s life after an ATV accident at her home. Her quick reaction and steady presence after the accident was critical in helping her brother until medical crews arrived on the scene.

The Medal of Honor can be given to a Girl Scout after saving a life or attempting to save a life without risk to their own. Lifesaving awards are national awards that have always been a part of the Girl Scout movement and are reserved for its members who have performed heroic acts beyond the degree of maturity and training to be expected at their age.

Training in health and safety is inherent in the Girl Scout program. Girl Scout leaders and volunteers teach girls proper instruction in how to take care of themselves and others in emergencies. Girls in turn learn to be resourceful, skilled and competent in situations where others may need their help.

“Leela, in performing CPR during the aftermath of her brother’s tragic ATV accident, lived up to that expectation to an extraordinary degree. She is a testament to the highest principles of the Girl Scout Promise and Law and embodies what it means to be a girl of courage, confidence and character who makes the world a better place,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of the Girl Scout council. “As our founder, Juliette Gordon Low, once said: ‘(Girl) Scouting rises within you and inspires you to put forth your best.’ Leela’s actions reflect the truth of Juliette’s words, and we are proud to recognize her and join her and her family in honoring the memory of your brother, Dawson.”

Church is a Girl Scout Cadette and member of Girl Scout Troop 12965. She is the daughter of Allen and Karen Church, of Statesville.