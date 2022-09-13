Statesville Scout Jarrett Wilson earns First Class rank

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Troop 363 Advancement Chair Gary Swaenepoel presents Jarrett Wilson with his First Class rank. Troop 363 is sponsored by New Salem United Methodist Church.
Jarrett Wilson shows his approval with a thumbs up sign after receiving his First Class rank.
The morning of July 19 was already planned to be a busy one at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Representatives from the state were already on campu…
It has taken nearly 30 years for the families affected by a 1992 double slaying and robbery to get close to receiving justice as a pair of arr…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher, arrested in August on statutory rape and other charges, is now charged with seeing the victim at her h…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3.
The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring Landslide — A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Perform…
Live music, food, artisans, vendors, fun and craft beer are on tap to return to Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville as the latest editi…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 28-Sept. 3. For more information regarding specific pl…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education noted their intentions to review operational policies that currently require in-county scho…
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies an…
