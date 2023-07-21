alert top story Statesville Scout earns Eagle rank; troop enjoys day on the Catawba Statesville Scout earns Eagle rank; troop enjoys day on the Catawba Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 0 1 of 5 Lee Swaenepoel of Boy Scout Troop 363 at New Salem United Methodist Church recently earned his Eagle rank. From left are Gary, Lee and Elizabeth Swaenepoel. Photos used with permission Several Scouts from Troop 363 at New Salem United Methodist Church traveled to Marion on Saturday to cool off in the Catawba River. During their float trip, Scouts took a break and tried out a rope swing Jarrett Wilson took his turn on the swing. Jayden Diaz is ready for his dip in the river. Landon McDonald readies for his plunge into the river. Related to this story Most Popular Nine face charges after six-month investigation into crystal meth, fentanyl distribution Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said this investigation made a dent in the amount of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl in the county. Iredell-Statesville Schools superintendent announces administrative changes Superintendent Dr. Jeff James announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Iredell-Statesville Board of Educatio… Two killed in separate wrecks in Iredell County Friday Two people died in separate wrecks Friday. Iredell County deputies search for escaped Caldwell Corrections Center inmate A search is underway in Statesville for an escaped inmate from the Caldwell Corrections Center in Lenoir. A tip reported that the prisoner Mat… Report: Grocery store for South Statesville a hard sell; city council debates next step Council members Doris Allison and Fred Foster said they are concerned for South Statesville residents who can't travel as easily to some of th… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video 7 tech companies commit to AI safeguards set by WH 2024 Trial Date Set for Criminal Classified Documents Case Against Trump 2024 Trial Date Set for Criminal Classified Documents Case Against Trump Contract deadline approaches for Teamsters and UPS Contract deadline approaches for Teamsters and UPS Why hurricane outlooks this season have been revised upward Why hurricane outlooks this season have been revised upward