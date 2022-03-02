Statesville runners complete challenging marathon

The Ellerbe Marathon is many miles of tough, challenging steep hills, desolate rural asphalt roads, and remote land surrounding the course. Other than an occasional vehicle, the only other noise was frequent gunshot sounds by hunters in nearby wooded lands.

The event, noted for endurance and stamina rather than fast speed, attracts runners from throughout the United States. Designed and directed by Doug Dawkins, the Ellerbe Marathon has been held for 31 consecutive years and is among the toughest and oldest events in North Carolina. Dawkins is well-known among long distance runners in the south for running by himself for more than 3,000 miles — starting at the Atlantic Ocean in North Carolina and ending at the Pacific Ocean in California. He also holds the Grandfather Mountain Marathon record of more than 35 consecutive marathon finishes there — having run 10 of these events with Sinclair and Stokes.