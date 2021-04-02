The Statesville Rotary Club Fourth Creek recently installed new members. Hank Byrd, Jeff James, Chad Parker and Marlene Scott joined the club and a pinning ceremony was held. Lynn Smyth was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow. The club members also heard presentations from William Morgan and Joel Mashburn.
Statesville Rotary Club Fourth Creek installs new members
