Rotarians met at blueharbor bank for its weekly meeting Wednesday. Doug Hendrix, senior vice president and Statesville market executive; and Rotarian Rick Teague, board member, spoke to Rotarians about the benefits of community banking, how blueharbor bank on Tradd Street was built by local businesses from Iredell County, and how it has been involved with helping local organizations.
Statesville Rotarians meet at new blueharbor bank location
