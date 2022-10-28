 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville Rotarians meet at new blueharbor bank location

  Updated
Local Rotarians met at the new blueharbor bank location on Tradd Street.

Rotarians met at blueharbor bank for its weekly meeting Wednesday. Doug Hendrix, senior vice president and Statesville market executive; and Rotarian Rick Teague, board member, spoke to Rotarians about the benefits of community banking, how blueharbor bank on Tradd Street was built by local businesses from Iredell County, and how it has been involved with helping local organizations.

