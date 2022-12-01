 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville road closed one a month due to sinkhole

The city of Statesville Stormwater Division responded to a resident’s call regarding a 15-foot-deep sinkhole on the side of Earlwood Road. Crews found that a storm drain was blocked, resulting in the washout of the culvert.

Earlwood Road has been closed between Valley Stream and Glenhaven roads. The road will remain closed for about one month to allow for repairs of the storm drain system. Detour signs have been placed in the area. Other than local traffic, the city requests that drivers avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.

