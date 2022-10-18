Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods

They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either.

All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.

Jonathan Mayes, Boots on the Ground, Empowering Neighborhoods, said he and others had been doing prayer walks in the community and sought to help the neighborhoods spiritually, but also asked the city for better street lights in those areas, as well as looking into traffic and speeding.

Tyrone Phifer, also with the Boots on the Ground group, echoed those comments in a common goal to help people, as well as asking for speed bumps, lights, and better safety in those areas.

Micah Phelps hit on lights needed in the community as well. He said his grandfather was a wise man and said “Only trouble goes out in the dark,” and asked the city manager to study if there is a connection between where the city has street lights and where crime happens.

Valerie L. Keaton spoke about the cotillion program she organizes at Christ Cathedral of Deliverance. While she said the program has been successful in teaching young men and women life skills, she asked for the city to support the program as it looks to expand.

What’s in a name?

The city looked to approve a proposed policy for naming major capital assets in honor of individuals, families, or organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to the common good. However, Councilman C.O. “Jap” Johnson expressed concern as to the proposed policy.

“I hate to use this language, but whenever we have a friend or somebody we want to do a favor for, we can switch this thing around and make it say anything we want it to say, and we’ve been known to do that before,” C.O. Johnson said. “I just think (we should) not name no streets, no parks, or anything, after an individual.”

Steve Johnson also seconded a motion to postpone the vote, agreeing that it would be hard to have a process for naming that wasn’t subjective.

“The results of that will be partisan, and eventually become personal,” Steve Johnson said.

The vote on postponement failed, so Matthew L. Pierce, assistant to the city manager, made a presentation on the subject and noted this proposal wouldn’t change the city’s rules on naming streets after people or organizations, just for buildings and other capital assets. Part of the proposed criteria includes evidence for this extraordinary contribution, which includes public recognition of their activities, years of service to the community, awards and citations received, and testimony by persons who have benefited from their service. The person would also have to be deceased.

Councilwoman Amy Lawton pointed out that the city named a community center after Ralph Bentley in 1993, but the council didn’t seem to have that same concern then. The city also changed the name of Lakeside Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Park in 2017.

While Mayor Costi Kutteh noted that there was a belief that a previous city council had passed a rule in regards to naming, he and others pointed out that was incorrect.

In the end, the motion was passed 5-3, with both Johnsons and Joe Hudson voting against.

Other regular agenda items

Sherwin-Williams Company: The Sherwin-Williams Company’s request for a Special Use Permit for chemical manufacturing to expand the existing paint manufacturing facility by approximately 56,935 square feet was approved 8-0.

In its request, the company said it looks to add a covered unloading area, add a storage shed, outdoor storage tanks, a new rail spur, truck and employee parking, and new driveways needed to support the approximately $120 million expansion at this location, increasing production as a part of an approximately $324 million expansion in Statesville per the applicant.

Falls Park LLC: Elevation Real Estate Group’s request for rezoning on behalf of Falls Park LLC of the subject parcel on James Farm Road at Glenway Drive from LI (Light Industrial) District to R-5MF CZ (High-Density Multi-Family Residential Conditional Zoning) District, was approved on first reading 8-0. With the approval, the project plans to build apartments (126 one-bedroom units, 114 two-bedroom units, and 24 three-bedroom units), with a pool and clubhouse.

Zen Acquisitions LLC: A request to rezone properties located at 749 and 746 Opal St. and 560 Bond St. from HI (Heavy Industrial) District to the R-5 (High-Density Single-Family Residential) District was approved 8-0.

The Silverman Group: On behalf of owner John D. Goforth requested the city rezone a property located on Landson Drive and Wall Street that totals approximately 57.35 acres, from the B-5 (General Business) district to the LI (Light Industrial) district. It was approved 8-0.

City-owned property: A rare point of debate on rezoning on Monday night came with the request of two city-owned properties located on East Front Street at South Tradd Street. The property (two parcels, totaling approximately 1.005 acres) would be rezoned from the CBP (Central Business Perimeter) district to the CB (Central Business) District in anticipation of future redevelopment.

Councilmen C.O. Johnson and Steve Johnson were the two votes against it, as the council approved it 6-2.

Airport: According to the city, several years ago, Lowe’s Home Improvement made an announcement that they would be building a new hangar at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and would be vacating the location in Statesville. The city has worked with Lowe’s over that time to find a new tenant. Lowe’s vacated the hangar late last year and since that time city staff has worked with them, and representatives from Jet East, A Gama Aviation Company, to construct an arrangement to occupy the hangar. They would have to construct an additional hanger within the next five years. With the parties involved, the city had to vote to end its lease with Lowe’s, and adopt a new one with Jet East for 116 Lowe’s Aviation Drive and at 151 Hangar Drive. The lease of the 116 hangar would include the balance Lowe’s had, plus 10 years, taking it until 2039. The lease at 151 runs concurrently with that of 116.

City Manager Ron Smith said Project Soar will bring up to 200 employees based out of their operation at the airport, as well as finding a tenant for the hanger at the airport. Smith said while it was a change from how it had done business with Lowe’s and its corporate fleet, the trend was for businesses to charter flights now instead of maintaining the fleet.

The motion for the leases was approved 8-0.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

The city approved the second reading of AX22-16, an ordinance to annex the property located at 112 Butterfield Circle near Taylorsville Highway. According to the city, the current tax value of the parcel is listed as $71,810. The city stated that it has a waterline along Butterfield Circle and can provide water while EnergyUnited provides electric service to the area. The property has an existing septic system, and city sewer is not available, but the city will provide fire and police services as requested.

The city approved interdepartmental engineering consulting contracts for McGill, Volkert, McAdams, Timmons Group, and Highfill. The contracts are for on-call services and the city said the intent is to utilize these firms as needed, either with funds already included in the FY23 budget or with funds approved by the council as new project needs arise.

The city also approved an engineering services contract for the South Yadkin River Pump Station flood damage repair design. According to the city, the final project planning and management costs are $390,000, which includes final project scoping and engineer cost estimates, plans and specifications, project bid assistance, project construction oversight assistance, and project closeout. Completion of planning through project bidding will define the reimbursement request from FEMA for project construction funds, which are expected construction costs of less than $3 million).

Finally, on the consent agenda, the city approved a resolution of intent to permanently close an unopened alley from a 1945 plat that runs from Charlotte Avenue to Wise Street. A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21 on the matter.