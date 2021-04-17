Statesville residents and leaders clean up neighborhoods

Spring cleaning was underway in Statesville on Saturday as volunteers like Sarah Dolan helped pick up litter at Garfield Park and around the city.

“We just wanted to clean up the neighborhood and help out,” Dolan said.

Along with other volunteers, she scoured the grounds of the park and nearby streets. They were one of the groups gathered around the city as part of the Litter Sweep organized by the city.

Other groups gathered at the Bristol Road Community Center, the Bentley Community Center, and at Oakland Presbyterian Church where they receive trash bags and directions before they started their cleanup efforts. Mayor Costi Kutteh said more than 55 people had volunteered ahead of time to take part and others would be joining the efforts that day. The Litter Sweep was part of the city’s Arbor Day festivities, which included a tree giveaway at the Statesville Park and Soccer Complex.

City leaders help out

While he is used to cleaning up crime, Police Chief David Addison was cleaning up the streets in a more literal sense as he, Kutteh and City Manager Ron Smith, along with city councilmen Steve Johnson and William Morgan, worked on Oakland Avenue with other volunteers.