Statesville resident’s second book available

Trina Bruner Jerry of Statesville has completed her second book, with plans to write an additional book aimed at helping people be the best they can be.

Jerry said she first began writing when she composed a poem called “The Sadness in Her Face,” which told of a friend’s experience in school. She continued writing poems, and in 2002 published her first book entitled, “Life’s Lessons in Poems,” which, as the name indicates, shares life experiences, she said.

Her latest book, titled, “God’s Perspective Keys to Building Healthy Relationships and Living an Abundant Life,” came about because “people have a hard time having great relationships,” Jerry noted. This book gives Bible verses on having better relationships, sharing God’s perspective on relationships.

When asked what she would like people to learn from her book, Jerry said she hopes they will learn “to be kind, honest and truthful with one another, working together. I want others to love one another.”

Jerry grew up in Statesville, graduating from Statesville High School. She is employed with the county and the schools. Jerry is married and her husband, she said, goes by Pit Bull. They have three children, Brandon Daniels, Tameea Bruner and Ryan Jerry.

Those wishing to purchase a copy of her newest book can search her name and find it on both Amazon and Barnes and Noble. She noted that people can also email her at inspire.by.triniajerry@gmail.com.