Statesville resident graduates from Truck Driver Training Program
  • Updated
truck driving 1 aug 2021.JPG

Pictured are, from left, front, Ali Aldahabi, of Lenoir; Travis Crawford, of Wilkesboro; Pedro Estrada Barbosa, of Lenoir; Keith Bebber, of Taylorsville; Jamichael Sanders, of Charlotte; Mason Reyes Stiles, of Lenoir; and Dana Bristol, of Hudson; rear, Lynn Jones, of Statesville; Melvin Hernandez Romero, of Hudson; William Hicks, of Kings Creek; Destiny Gant, of Wilkesboro; and Alicia Weicht, of Lenoir; Not pictured is Jason Truesdale.

 Photo used with permission

Lynn Jones of Statesville was one of 13 students in the truck driver training program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to be recognized during a completion ceremony Monday at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

CCC&TI driver training is offered in Avery, Caldwell, Gaston, Haywood, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Union, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify.

The next classes in Hudson with available seats are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Oct. 7 to Dec. 14 and 5-10 p.m. weekdays Aug. 23 to Dec. 14.

To register or for information on class schedules, call 828-726-2380 or visit www.cccti.edu.

