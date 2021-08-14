 Skip to main content
Statesville resident debuts her first novel
Statesville resident debuts her first novel

Claire Vanhoy Kohler’s first novel, “The Secret of Drulea Cottage” has been published.

Claire Vanhoy Kohler is debuting her first novel with a second in the series already in the works.

Kohler grew up in Mooresville, graduating from Mooresville High School, and currently lives in Statesville with her husband and two children. Her historical fantasy, entitled, “The Secret of Drulea Cottage,” is the first in her Betwixt the Sea and Shore series, and will be available on Amazon on Aug. 16.

A book release party is planned for Aug. 21 from 3-5 p.m. at Urban Grind Roaster, 239 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, and all are invited to help her celebrate this premier novel. Kohler will have some signed copies of her book at the party.

Kohler, a teacher, is an active member of Christ Community Church in Mooresville, where she serves as a Bible study and small group leader.

Kohler
