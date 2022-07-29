Statesville resident among electrical lineman graduates at CCCTI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40 near the Stamey Farm Road exit.
A Statesville man was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a local restaurant.
A Statesville man was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving for a crash that claimed the life of Carl Russell D…
Finally, Statesville municipal elections are over after the runoff results were tallied on Tuesday night. Statesville's mayor will remain the …
Twenty-five years ago:
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 7-16.
Flashbangs, K-9 units, mock crime scenes, and all of the other equipment that participants in the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s Teen Acade…
An Olin man has been charged after his girlfriend was shot in the leg, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
As Kim Wasson watch early but incomplete results for the two at-large seats on Statesville’s city council, she was “speechless” for a moment w…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 7-16. For more information regarding specific plots of…