Statesville resident among electrical lineman graduates at CCCTI

Statesville resident among electrical lineman graduates at CCCTI Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of electrical lineworkers with a completion ceremony on July 26 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, left to right: Billy Caine of Lenoir, Favian Juarez-Mara of Hickory, Josh Vandorn of Statesville and Alexander DeLaCruz-Cardenas of Hickory; back row, left to right: Cody Lawing of Maiden, Bryan Martinez-Aguilar of Hickory, Mason Price of Hudson, Jose Martinez of Hickory and Joseph Proffitt of Morganton. The next Electrical Lineworker class with available seats begins Oct. 3. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.

