Statesville recognizes February as Black History Month

The City of Statesville formally recognized February as Black History Month and Mayor Costi Kutteh said during his proclamation of Black History Month in Statesville that “there is no Statesville history without Black history.”

Kutteh presented the proclamation to Todd Scott, the president of the Statesville Chapter of the NAACP. The mayor was joined by city council members Doris Allison and Frederick Foster, along with Police Chief David Addison.

The city noted in its press release that the first African-American to serve on Statesville City Council was A.E. (Pete) Peterson in 1985. Since then, six others have served — Willie Williams, Flake Huggins, Keith Williams, Jarrod Phifer, Allison and Foster.

