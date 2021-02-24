 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville recognizes February as Black History Month
0 comments
top story

Statesville recognizes February as Black History Month

{{featured_button_text}}

The City of Statesville formally recognized February as Black History Month and Mayor Costi Kutteh said during his proclamation of Black History Month in Statesville that  “there is no Statesville history without Black history.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kutteh presented the proclamation to Todd Scott, the president of the Statesville Chapter of the NAACP. The mayor was joined by city council members Doris Allison and Frederick Foster, along with Police Chief David Addison.

The city noted in its press release that the first African-American to serve on Statesville City Council was A.E. (Pete) Peterson in 1985. Since then, six others have served — Willie Williams, Flake Huggins, Keith Williams, Jarrod Phifer, Allison and Foster.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert