During its meeting Monday, the Statesville City Council recognized administrative professionals who work for the city.

Mayor Costi Kutteh read a proclamation for Administrative Professionals Week, April 23-29, and Administrative Professionals Day, April 26, and another for Municipal Clerks Week, April 30 through May 6.

In other action, council dealt with annexation requests.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

Annexations: Approved the second reading of the annexation request for a portion of property at 188 Side Track Drive owned by the Sherwin Williams Company.

The portion of the parcel requesting annexation is approximately 34.58 acres and the current tax value of the parcel is listed as $4,517,670. The property is a part of the proposed Sherwin-Williams plant expansion, estimated to be valued at $120 million.

The city also approved the second reading of a request of annexation for Holland Farm/Taycora Capital to annex the portion of properties on Taylorsville Highway.

The properties being considered for annexation have been submitted by Holland Farm Statesville, LLC, and are two parcels of approximately 43.97 acres and are on Taylorsville Highway. The parcels are undeveloped, but the applicant has indicated this site will be developed for industrial use. The current tax value of the parcels included in the annexation request is approximately $553,659.

The city approved a resolution directing the city clerk to investigate a petition of annexation for Falls Park (James Glen MultiFamily) property at the corner of James Farm Road and Glenway Drive. A public hearing is set for May 1.

Pedestrian bridge: Approved a budget amendment for the donation from Denso in the amount of $27,000 for the engineering, design and permitting of a future pedestrian bridge over Third Creek to extend the greenway as part of the 2023 Leadership Statesville Class project.

Recreation and Parks Department: Approved department to apply for a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant to fund the first phase of park renovation and improvements at McClure Park. PARTF grants require applicants to match the grant dollar-for-dollar, 50% of the total cost of the project and may contribute more than 50%. The appraised value of the land to be donated to the applicant can be used as part of the match.

In the action request, City Manager Ron Smith noted that while there is $750,000 identified in fiscal year 2025 for improvements to McClure Park, the project will likely be more expensive than that amount.

Stormwater Advisory: Approved reappointing three existing members — Steve Knight, Janice Powell and David Reese — of the Stormwater Advisory Commission for another term as the current one ends in June.

Public utilities: Approved an engineering services contract for the Water Treatment Plant Caustic Tanks Replacement and Building Repair, as the two existing 17,000-gallon carbon-steel caustic storage tanks are approximately 22 years old and are reaching the end of their useful life. According to the request, the services will cost $171,200, and a budget amendment was made for the $500,000 included in FY24 budget request.

Regular agenda

Economic incentive: Epoch Solutions was approved for an economic incentive in the amount of up to $106,795 over five years and is based upon an investment by the company of up to $5,728,000.

Radio: Mark Sanger has initiated amendments to Section(s)

3.04 Zoning District Regulations — Table 3.1 Use Matrix to allow radio and television stations and studios as a permitted use of property within the O-1 (Office Single Lot) District.

Sanger is currently in the process of selling the radio station WSIC to Justin Ckezepis. He said the zoning change would allow them to build more podcast studio space.

Brookdale Dam: Approved with a 4-3 vote $47,000 in additional funds to hire a consultant to design, engineer and permit plans to upgrade the Brookdale Dam for the new connector road.

C.O. “Jap” Johnson made a motion against the project, but it died without a second. He was joined by Steve Johnson and Amy Lawton in voting against it.

Sidewalk, curbs and gutter: The city held a public hearing to address changes to the city’s policy. Now sidewalks, curbs and gutters will be required on both sides of all existing and new streets except for existing residential lots, minor subdivisions of three lots or less or if a fee in lieu of request is approved by the city engineer subject to the review criteria.

CRTPO: According to the city’s action request, the U.S. government has redefined the criteria for designation as an “urban area” via the U.S. Census Bureau. Because of this change in criteria, the Charlotte Urban Area has had Statesville and Marshville (in Union County) removed from its urban area. That would make the city of Statesville now its own urban area, separate from Charlotte, and not in the same pool for certain projects through the CRTPO, and would no longer be eligible to receive CRTPO’s discretionary funds.

However, the council voted 8-0 to remain within the CRTPO (Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization) planning area.