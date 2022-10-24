Statesville Police's Drug Take Back event set for Saturday

The Statesville Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The police department will be collecting expired, unused and unwanted medications from community members looking to properly dispose of these medications.

In the spring 2022 National Take Back Day, the Statesville Police Department collected and disposed of 138 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted medications as a result of take-back efforts.

Drive-thru Drug Take Back drop-off location: Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 951 Davie Ave., Statesville

According to the DEA, drug overdose deaths are up 16% in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75% of all overdose deaths.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans dispose of unneeded medications, that are old, unwanted or no longer needed, that too often become a gateway to addiction. Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception. These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the overdose epidemic in the United States.