Statesville police teaming up with I-SS for Fill the Trailer Toy Drive

Thanks to a combined effort of the Statesville Police Department, Iredell-Statesville Schools and the community as a whole, more than 300 children received Christmas presents in 2019. The Fill the Trailer Toy Drive began three years ago and, after taking a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19, it’s back, and organizers are hoping that the response is just as good, if not, better than in 2019. The kickoff for the drive will be Saturday at the Pumpkin Fest in Downtown Statesville. Statesville police Officer Chan Austin, who along with Sgt. John Galliher, is coordinating the Fill the Trailer Toy Drive, said they will be collecting toys and other items over the next few weeks, with the cutoff date planned for Dec. 18. The Fill the Trailer drive came from an idea of Assistant Chief David Onley and Capt. Anthony Hamby. They spoke with Tonya Reid with Iredell-Statesville Schools and learned there were more than 100 children who qualified for the assistance, and by the time the drive was completed, that list grew to more than 300. Austin said Reid, with referrals from school counselors throughout the system, provides the list of children, ages 5 to 17, who are in need of assistance, ranging from those who are homeless to those with families living on the poverty level. The goal, Austin said, is to make sure these children have something for Christmas. He said people are asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy or fun gift at one of the upcoming Fill the Trailer events or the gifts can be dropped off any time at the Statesville Police Department, 330 S. Tradd St. Some of the ideas for gifts include board, card or travel games; sports-related gifts such as footballs, basketballs or soccer balls; electronic handheld or portable games; manicure sets or hair and nail accessories; drawing, craft or art supply sets; or toy cars, action figures or dolls. Austin stressed that gift cards or cash, clothing, stuffed animals or food cannot be accepted. In addition to the kickoff from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pumpkin Fest, the trailer also will be at Walmart, 1116 Crossroads Drive, from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20 and Dec. 4 and 11. If those dates are not convenient or someone is not able to get to the police department, gifts can be ordered through Amazon and mailed through contactless delivery to the police department. For information contact Austin at 704-878-3442 or caustin@statesvillenc.net or Galliher at 794-878-2152 or jgalliher@statesvillenc.net.