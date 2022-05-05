Statesville Police: Shooting suspect apprehended at local hotel

A fugitive task force helped apprehend a man wanted in connection with a shooting in April.

Tony John Young, 32, of West End Avenue, was arrested Thursday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate ordered Young held without bond.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said the shooting occurred April 16 in the 100 block of Stockton Street. Officers learned a female had been shot and was at a local hospital, police reported. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers were able to identify the alleged shooter and, after the investigation, warrants were obtained for Young’s arrest.

On Thursday, with the assistance of Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF), Young was located at the Red Roof Inn in Statesville, police said. During the arrest, officers saw a handgun on the bed and what they suspect was narcotics on a dresser drawer, police said.

The SPD Narcotics Division responded to the scene and led the investigation. A search warrant was obtained for the room Young was located in. During the search of the room, investigators located two handguns, several different narcotics along with digital scales and a large sum of cash, police said.

Additional charges are pending for the narcotics and handguns found in the hotel room, police said. The Statesville Police Department thanked the Carolinas Regional Task Force for their assistance with this investigation.

Young is currently on probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.