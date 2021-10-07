Statesville police searching for woman in purse-snatching case

A Mooresville woman is being sought in connection with snatching the purse of a 73-old woman and dragging her to the ground, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.

The police department obtained warrants for common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and assault inflicting serious injury for Cheryl Ann Richardson of Mooresville.

The department, in a news release, said she is connected to two incidents one that occurred on April 23 at Walmart in Statesville and the second June 14 at the Food Lion in Troutman.

In the April incident, a 73-year-old woman and her husband pulled into a parking space at Walmart and what is believed to be a burgundy Ford Explorer pulled into the spot beside the couple, police reported. As the woman was getting out of the passenger side of her vehicle, the driver of the Ford got out and started a conversation with the woman, police indicated. The driver of the Explorer, a woman with blonde hair and in her 40s, grabbed the woman’s purse and pulled her to the pavement, police said. The suspect dragged the woman to the ground to gain control of the purse, police said.

The suspect then got back into the Explorer and nearly ran over the victim who was still on the ground, police said.