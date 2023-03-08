Statesville police are searching for Gabino Hernandez Nunez in connection with a crash that killed a man late last month.

Juvencio Mata Carbajal, a passenger in a vehicle involved in a head-on crash on East Broad Street on Feb. 24, died of his injuries two days later, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

At approximately 12:23 a.m. on Feb. 24, the SPD responded to a crash on East Broad and Cynthia streets.

Officers discovered a 1995 Honda Civic and a 2007 Honda Civic were involved in a head-on crash and the SPD Traffic Unit was called in to investigate due to the severe injuries of the people involved.

The driver of the red 1995 Honda Civic, Nunez, and the driver of the 2007 Honda Civic were transported to Wake Forest Baptist Atrium Health by Iredell County EMS. Both passengers of the 1995 red Honda Civic were transported to Carolinas Medical Center by helicopter.

It was later learned the driver of the 2007 Honda Civic was in stable condition, but the two passengers of the 1995 Honda Civic were in critical condition and undergoing multiple surgeries. One of those passengers was Carbajal.

During the investigation, it was determined that Honda driven by Nunez was traveling east on East Broad Street and crossed over the centerline and struck the other vehicle head-on, police said. Nunez was impaired at the time of the crash, police said. He was initially charged with DWI.

Police said the investigation indicated speed was also a significant factor in the crash.

Nunez is now being sought on charges of felony death by motor vehicle, two counts of felony serious injury by motor vehicle, no operator’s license and reckless driving to endanger.

The Statesville Police Department, along with help from other agencies, is attempting to locate Nunez. Anyone that has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.