Statesville police officers don badges with pink, purple highlights

During October, some law enforcement agencies have adopted the practice of allowing their officers to buy and wear a pink badge as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Statesville Police Department went a step further this month, opting to recognize both Breast Cancer Awareness and something they deal with every day on the job — domestic violence awareness.

Since both are observed this month, SPD Capt. Tom Souther came up with the idea of combining both — one designated by pink and the other purple — to recognize the importance of both causes. Souther said since both causes are near and dear to the hearts of officers, it was impossible to choose between the two in terms of what color to use on the badges.

The badges, with pink and purple highlights, were optional for officers to buy, Souther said. Souther opted for a silver badge with the highlights and his fellow captain, Paul Ballard, decided on the gold badge.

The idea was put into action quickly, and still 32 officers opted to take part, he said. And 10 percent of the cost of the badges will be split between local programs for breast cancer and domestic violence prevention efforts.

Statesville Police Chief David Addison said this combined recognition was “a great idea.”