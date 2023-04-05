Statesville police said there is no evidence to substantiate inappropriate touching of a student at American Renaissance Middle School.

The SPD, in a news release, said it received a complaint on March 29 alleging a juvenile at been touched inappropriately at the school while a photographer was taking school photos.

The SPD Criminal Investigations Division was assigned to the case and conducted a thorough investigation into the alleged incident, police said. Information gathered from numerous employees and staff who were present during the alleged incident have provided no evidence of any inappropriate behavior related to the photography sessions at the school, police said. Investigators discovered that American Renaissance School requires staff to be present anytime a contracted employee is with a student.

Based off witness statements, a teacher and other staff were present and viewed the entire photo process on the day of the alleged incident, police said. The information obtained during the investigation was presented to the district attorney’s office, which concurred there is no evidence to substantiate the alleged misconduct.