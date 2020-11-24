Statesville Police mourn loss of retired K-9 Argo

The Statesville Police Department is sad to report the passing of retired police K-9 Argo, who died at home at the age of 11 on Nov. 4. Argo, a German Shepherd, was partnered with K-9 Cpl. Mike Mitchell in 2010 and served alongside Mitchell with the Statesville PD K-9 Unit for nine years until 2019 when he was retired from the road.

Argo remained at his longtime home with Mitchell after his retirement, spending his well-deserved time off relaxing with family.

Though certified as a multi-purpose K-9 as all SPD dogs are, Argo was best known for tracking. Countless successful tracks led to arrests made possible by his keen scent instincts and, according to fellow K-9 handlers, also as a result of Mitchell’s hard work and commitment to training. K-9 Argo and Mitchell, a master trainer and vice president of the United Police Work Dog Association, achieved their Level IV Tracking Certification, and also received an American Police Canine Association President’s Award for Professional Excellence.

Despite his intimidating stature, Argo was a gentle giant and an overall great dog. K-9 Argo will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.