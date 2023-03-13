A Statesville woman suffered a gunshot wound after someone fired a gun into her vehicle on North Center Street around noon on Monday.

Kimberly Little, 32, of Statesville, had a gunshot wound to her arm and torso, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

The SPD said that around noon, a report of shots being fired and a crash involving two vehicles in the 1000 block of North Center Street was received. Officers found Little sitting on the side of the road.

The Statesville Fire Department and Iredell County EMS responded and Little was transported to Wake Forest Atrium Health in Winston-Salem. She is in stable condition, police said.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and began investigating the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed Little was pulling out of her residence in the 1000 block of North Center Street when an unknown person behind her vehicle fired a gun into the vehicle, striking her.

As Little continued out into the roadway, her vehicle struck another vehicle traveling north on North Center Street.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516. All callers may remain anonymous.