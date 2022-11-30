 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting

Statesville Police Car generic

A Statesville man was critically wounded in a shooting on Thanksgiving Day.

The Statesville Police Department is investigating the shooting, which happened around 12:50 p.m. on Lakeview Drive. Officers responded to a call about a person that had been shot, and arrived to find Derryck Turner, 32, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment. He remains in critical condition, police said in a news release Tuesday night.

No one has been charged. The SPD Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. Anyone with information can call the SPD at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.

